Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australia fires: Players struggle with poor air quality at Australian Open

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Dalila Jakupovic is forced to retire from Australian Open qualifying after struggling to breathe because of poor air quality in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:39

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations [Video]Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires [Video]Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open practice suspended and qualifying delayed over poor air quality

Australian Open practice is temporarily suspended on Tuesday and qualifying delayed by an hour due to poor quality in Melbourne caused by the ongoing bushfires.
BBC News

Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shut

Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shutEden, Australia (CNN)The Australian federal government department responsible for managing emergencies shut its Canberra office due to poor air quality on Monday...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.