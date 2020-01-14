Global  

UK PM Johnson proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government was considering a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben, currently silenced for renovation, to ring out the moment Britain is due to leave the European Union.
