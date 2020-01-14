Retired Pope Benedict's Book Addresses Priestly Celibacy
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Pope Benedict promised to remain out of sight when he retired in 2013. Instead he has ignited a firestorm over the importance of priestly celibacy, an issue Pope Francis is currently weighing.
Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.