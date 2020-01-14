Global  

Retired Pope Benedict's Book Addresses Priestly Celibacy

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Pope Benedict promised to remain out of sight when he retired in 2013. Instead he has ignited a firestorm over the importance of priestly celibacy, an issue Pope Francis is currently weighing.
News video: Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate 01:04

 Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.

Former pope breaks vow to remain 'hidden' to reaffirm need for priestly celibacy

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has reaffirmed the "necessity" of priestly celibacy, co-authoring a bombshell book on the issue.
SBS

Ignatius Press: Claim that Benedict XVI did not co-author book on celibacy is false

Vatican City, Jan 13, 2020 / 02:56 pm (CNA).- The publisher of a new book on priestly celibacy, written by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah,...
CNA Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comReutersDeutsche WelleCatholic Culture

