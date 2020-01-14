Video of dog honking to get human's attention leaves Internet in splits

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In a hilarious video, an impatient dog was honking the car horn as its human took a long time to return. The video clip attracted the attention of the netizens after it was shared by Instagram user Steele van Hoff last week.

In this video, the dog is seen sitting at the driver’s seat and honking while waiting for its human... 👓 View full article

