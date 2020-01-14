Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video of dog honking to get human's attention leaves Internet in splits

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In a hilarious video, an impatient dog was honking the car horn as its human took a long time to return. The video clip attracted the attention of the netizens after it was shared by Instagram user Steele van Hoff last week.
In this video, the dog is seen sitting at the driver’s seat and honking while waiting for its human...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Check This Out: Marine reunited with military working dog [Video]Check This Out: Marine reunited with military working dog

A Marine and a dog he worked with served with overseas are reunited — for good this time.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:23Published

Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden [Video]Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

This video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino PHEASANT strolling round a British garden.Brian Cave, 52, was taking his pet dog, Blaze, for a walk just before Christmas when he saw the unusual..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gngcass

cass | 35 ♡ RT @gorditasenorita: hi @amazon one of your employees decided to cut me off and upon honking at him he decided to flip me off, call me name… 11 hours ago

gorditasenorita

dana ♡ hi @amazon one of your employees decided to cut me off and upon honking at him he decided to flip me off, call me n… https://t.co/Uq97t8Qjbs 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.