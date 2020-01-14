Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Chair Girl' to be sentenced; Crown seeks jail time

CTV News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A woman convicted of hurling chairs and other objects off the balcony of a downtown high rise last year will learn her fate in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeeganReadCBC

Meegan Read RT @fitz_meagan: Good morning from the Old City Hall courthouse where we are expecting “Chair Girl” to be sentenced today. Marcella Zoia pl… 1 minute ago

SW_ON_TRAFFIC

SW_ON_TRAFFIC RT @CP24: 'Chair Girl' Marcella Zoia will be sentenced later this morning, and the Crown is seeking jail time https://t.co/JdbRUNy87a https… 2 minutes ago

velvettthunder

reyna ⚔️ RT @whalgun: This***better get jail time what she did is attempted murder. Also,***you drake for empowering this shit. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

JDunlapTV

Jordan Dunlap RT @CTVToronto: The Crown is seeking up to six months in jail for the 19-year-old. https://t.co/5wBpkmB6Yp 13 minutes ago

fitz_meagan

Meagan Fitzpatrick Good morning from the Old City Hall courthouse where we are expecting “Chair Girl” to be sentenced today. Marcella… https://t.co/O0hQ5zaoL3 13 minutes ago

whalgun

Jamie Barraclough This***better get jail time what she did is attempted murder. Also,***you drake for empowering this shit. https://t.co/RpjeokAT7S 20 minutes ago

BearColumbo

ColumboBear🐻 Crown wants Jail time for "chair girl". But when I & several Toronto cops were assaulted by a palestinian woman yel… https://t.co/8GUafFkedN 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.