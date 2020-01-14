Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth takes personal tone in Harry-Meghan statement

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is now expressing her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal life following “crisis talks” Monday. One royal watcher says the personal tone of the queen’s statement on the two shows she’s “talking about Harry as a grandmother.” Charlie D’Agata reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support' 04:02

 Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family [Video]Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

The Prime Minister refuses to answer a question about the royal family when asked during his visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast. Senior royals had a crisis meeting following the news that the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II Holds Emergency Meeting to Find Workable Role for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has summoned the Royal Households' staff to come up with a solution amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior"...
E! Online

Royal Fans Are Noticing Something About Queen Elizabeth's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Statement

Fans of the royals are noticing one big thing about Queen Elizabeth‘s statement regarding Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s desire to separate from...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Queen Elizabeth takes personal tone in Harry-Meghan statement https://t.co/2N5z2cUONn https://t.co/t4PxVZwarj 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.