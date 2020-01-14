Global  

Russia: Libya's Haftar is taking two days to discuss ceasefire deal - Ifax

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces in eastern Libya, had been positive about a ceasefire deal drafted at talks in Moscow and is taking two days to discuss it, the Interfax news agency reported.
News video: Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature

Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature 02:06

 Commander of eastern-based Libyan National Army asks to be given until Tuesday to decide whether to sign deal or not.

