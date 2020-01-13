Global  

Houston Astros manager, GM fired after suspensions for team's sign-stealing

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's sign-stealing during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing [Video]Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Both managers were fired for their involvement in a cheating scandal during the Astros&apos; 2017 championship season.

Houston Astros Manager and GM Receive Historic One Year Bans from Baseball for Their Roles in Sign Stealing Scandal

In baseball, it’s normally three strikes and you’re out. But when it comes to stealing signs, the powers that be in baseball have determined that it only...
Mediaite

Update on the latest in sports:

ASTROS-SIGN STEALING Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general...
Seattle Times


SnoopDiddy82

$noop Corleone 🇧🇿🤑♒️ Wow Houston Astros......that’s pathetic of you cheating and I’m glad the owner fired the general manager and coach 7 minutes ago

JonesUltra

Doc The Houston #Astros have been caught cheating. They fired the GM and team manager, but the cheating went on for so… https://t.co/Um9mdqN41D 13 minutes ago

Mary_reports

Mary Coleman RT @KION546: ICYMI: The Houston Astros' owner fired the team's manager and general manager after Major League Baseball found the Astros ill… 15 minutes ago

ChelseaFox26

Chelsea Edwards RT @FOX26Houston: FIRED: Is the punishment too severe for Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch? 16 minutes ago

RealYungDub334

Keith White RT @JeffEhlingABC13: Major League Baseball confirming the worst, the 2017 Astros cheated. Their World Series title will be forever tainted.… 18 minutes ago

Dmichael311

DonMichael Demarest RT @FOX29philly: The Astros are in hot water after illegally stealing opposing teams’ pitching signs using a trashcan during their World Se… 21 minutes ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 ICYMI: The Houston Astros' owner fired the team's manager and general manager after Major League Baseball found the… https://t.co/ciLF9vCFbM 23 minutes ago

raygibbs1

Raymond Gibbs Houston Astros GM and manager suspended — then fired — for stealing signs https://t.co/fRJXICom0a 28 minutes ago

