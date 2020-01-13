Houston Astros manager, GM fired after suspensions for team's sign-stealing

$noop Corleone 🇧🇿🤑♒️ Wow Houston Astros......that’s pathetic of you cheating and I’m glad the owner fired the general manager and coach 7 minutes ago Doc The Houston #Astros have been caught cheating. They fired the GM and team manager, but the cheating went on for so… https://t.co/Um9mdqN41D 13 minutes ago Mary Coleman RT @KION546: ICYMI: The Houston Astros' owner fired the team's manager and general manager after Major League Baseball found the Astros ill… 15 minutes ago Chelsea Edwards RT @FOX26Houston: FIRED: Is the punishment too severe for Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch? 16 minutes ago Keith White RT @JeffEhlingABC13: Major League Baseball confirming the worst, the 2017 Astros cheated. Their World Series title will be forever tainted.… 18 minutes ago DonMichael Demarest RT @FOX29philly: The Astros are in hot water after illegally stealing opposing teams’ pitching signs using a trashcan during their World Se… 21 minutes ago KION News 5 46 ICYMI: The Houston Astros' owner fired the team's manager and general manager after Major League Baseball found the… https://t.co/ciLF9vCFbM 23 minutes ago Raymond Gibbs Houston Astros GM and manager suspended — then fired — for stealing signs https://t.co/fRJXICom0a 28 minutes ago