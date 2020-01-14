China sinkhole swallows bus, leaves at least 6 dead, several missing

A massive sinkhole swallowed a passenger bus and several nearby pedestrians on a city street in northwestern China on Monday, killing at least six people, authorities said.



Recent related videos from verified sources Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China Six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:25Published 1 hour ago Sinkhole causes chaos in Xiamen A massive sinkhole swallowed up several cars and part of a busy road intersection in Xiamen, China. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:14Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Sinkhole swallows bus in China, leaving several dead and missing At least six people were killed and four others were missing after the bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in north-western China.

Brisbane Times 1 hour ago



Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus -- jutting into the air -- sank halfway into the ground.

Hindu 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this