China sinkhole swallows bus, leaves at least 6 dead, several missing

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A massive sinkhole swallowed a passenger bus and several nearby pedestrians on a city street in northwestern China on Monday, killing at least six people, authorities said.
News video: Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding

Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding 01:55

 A bus in northwestern China dropped into a sinkhole as passengers were boarding the vehicle.

Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China [Video]Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China

Six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:25Published

Sinkhole causes chaos in Xiamen [Video]Sinkhole causes chaos in Xiamen

A massive sinkhole swallowed up several cars and part of a busy road intersection in Xiamen, China.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:14Published


Sinkhole swallows bus in China, leaving several dead and missing

At least six people were killed and four others were missing after the bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in north-western China.
Brisbane Times

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus -- jutting into the air -- sank halfway into the ground.
Hindu

