Australian Open matches delayed by poor air quality

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Poor air quality from Australia's bushfires delayed qualifying matches at the Australian Open Tuesday. Tennis pro Dalila Jakupovic forfeited her match on Monday because of a coughing fit that brought her to the ground. She later said she had no prior breathing issues and had never suffered from asthma.
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:39

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

