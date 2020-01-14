Australian Open matches delayed by poor air quality

Poor air quality from Australia's bushfires delayed qualifying matches at the Australian Open Tuesday. Tennis pro Dalila Jakupovic forfeited her match on Monday because of a coughing fit that brought her to the ground. She later said she had no prior breathing issues and had never suffered from asthma.



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air The Australian Open's qualifying matches are delayed and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published 5 hours ago Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Australian Open tennis players affected by bushfires as air quality reaches hazardous levels Australia's continuing, catastrophic bushfire crisis has seen at least 28 people killed, an estimated 10 million hectares burned, and a decimated animal...

Mashable 3 hours ago



Australian Open practice suspended due to poor air quality Australian Open practice was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to poor air quality as bushfires continued to rage across the country.

Reuters 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this