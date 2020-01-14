Global  

Influential Iraqi cleric Sadr calls for anti-U.S. demonstrations

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Populist Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Tuesday for a million Iraqis to march against the U.S. "presence and violations" in Iraq after Washington's killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad.
Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr bashes Trump as 'son of gambling halls'

An influential anti-U.S. Iraqi cleric who led a militia that battled American forces during the Iraq War lashed out at President Trump over social media with a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

Iraq's Sadr says crisis over, tells militias to stand down: statement

Influential Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Wednesday the crisis Iraq was experiencing is over following de-escalation rhetoric from both Iran and...
Reuters


