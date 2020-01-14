Global  

Burundi: More than 4,000 mass graves uncovered

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identifies 142,505 victims of Burundi's conflicts since 1962.
More than 4,000 mass graves uncovered in Burundi

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identifies 142,505 victims of Burundi's conflicts since 1962.
BBC News

