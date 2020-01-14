Global  

Big Ben, big bucks: Brexit bell plan hits financial hurdle

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Will Big Ben bong for Brexit? Not unless British taxpayers cough up the bucks. The bell of Britain’s Parliament has been largely silent since 2017 while its iconic clock tower undergoes four years of repairs. Brexit-backing lawmakers are campaigning for it to strike at the moment Britain leaves the European Union – […]
