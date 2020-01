Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise. Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, "No Time to Die,"