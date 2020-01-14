Global  

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

Newsy Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 VehiclesWatch VideoToyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of faulty fuel pumps.

Toyota says the fuel pumps could stop working, resulting in the vehicle stalling, which could "increase the risk of a crash."

The recall affects certain model year 2018 and 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles. In all, 23 models are...
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles

Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles 00:26

 Toyota has issued a recall for thousands of vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps.

