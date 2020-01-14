Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoToyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of faulty fuel pumps.



Toyota says the fuel pumps could stop working, resulting in the vehicle stalling, which could "increase the risk of a crash."



