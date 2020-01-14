|
Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles
Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Watch VideoToyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of faulty fuel pumps.
Toyota says the fuel pumps could stop working, resulting in the vehicle stalling, which could "increase the risk of a crash."
The recall affects certain model year 2018 and 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles. In all, 23 models are...
