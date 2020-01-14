Global  

Teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The body of an Ohio teenager last seen walking to school more three weeks ago was found stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home, and authorities said Tuesday they believe his death was an accident. It appears that 14-year-old Harley Dilly had climbed an antenna, got onto the roof […]
News video: 'Not the outcome we hoped for':Police say Harley Dilly's body found in chimney of vacant home

'Not the outcome we hoped for':Police say Harley Dilly's body found in chimney of vacant home 05:52

 The body of missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly was found inside a chimney of a vacant home in Port Clinton, police said.

