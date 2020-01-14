Global  

Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Emergency services say a chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near Tarragona. A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast a “chemical accident” and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure, as well […]
Three Injured In Texas Chemical Plant Explosion [Video]Three Injured In Texas Chemical Plant Explosion

Three Injured In Texas Chemical Plant Explosion

Credit: KADNPublished

Texas chemical plant continues to burn after major explosion [Video]Texas chemical plant continues to burn after major explosion

Three workers were injured in a massive explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. Gavino Garay..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


At least 4 injured in massive chemical plant explosion in Spain

A chemical plant in northeastern Spain exploded Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to issue an emergency warning for nearby residents to remain indoors.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNews24

Spain explosion: 'Chemical emergency' after huge blast at Tarragona factory

Residents urged to stay indoors after blast in port city of Tarragona
Independent

