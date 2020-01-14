Global  

Lev Parnas Hands Over Additional Messages And Photos

Newsy Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas Hands Over Additional Messages And PhotosWatch VideoLev Parnas has turned over new documents to the House Intelligence Committee ahead of the Senate's impeachment trial of President Trump. That's according to Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy.

Script: On Twitter Monday, Bondy said, "After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas'...
 The indicted Rudy Giuliani associate turned over text messages, WhatsApp messages and images.

