Bushfire Smoke Causes Player To Forfeit Her Qualifying Match For Australian Open

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was trying to make the first round of the tournament set to open next week. She had trouble breathing and later told reporters, "I was really scared that I would collapse."
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:39

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open' [Video]'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open'

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says the health and wellebing of all players, fans and staff involved at the Australian Open is of 'utmost importance' amid concerns over..

How will fires affect Australian Open? [Video]How will fires affect Australian Open?

How hard will it be to play in Melbourne affected by heat and bushfire smoke? Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao investigates and talks to tennis star Laura Robson.

Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and was forced to retire from Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday after organizers plowed ahead with matches despite...
Japan Today

Dalila Jakupovic quits Australian Open qualifier after collapsing in coughing fit on court due to poor air from bushfire

Australia’s horrific bushfires have taken their toll on this year’s Australian Open with one player collapsing on court during a qualifying match. Dalila...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentESPN

