Explosion hits chemical factory in Spain's Tarragona province

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Catalonia's civil defence agency said on Tuesday that an explosion at a factory in the province of Tarragona has caused a fire, adding it was probably the result of a chemical accident.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: Dramatic moment massive fireball breaks out of Chinese chemical factory during huge explosion

Dramatic moment massive fireball breaks out of Chinese chemical factory during huge explosion 01:20

 A massive fireball broke out of a chemical factory in southern China during a huge explosion on January 14.

Seven killed in firework factory explosion in south China [Video]Seven killed in firework factory explosion in south China

A firework factory exploded leaving at least seven people dead in south China. The video, filmed in the city of Liuyang in Hunan Province on December 4, shows a plume of smoke rising up into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eight dead in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra

At least eight persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, police officials...
IndiaTimes

Chemical Emergency Alert Activated in Spain After Explosion in Tarragona Province


RIA Nov.


AutistaH

RT @ReutersWorld: A factory explosion that's likely the result of a chemical accident has caused a fire in Tarragona, Spain, Catalonia's ci… 3 minutes ago

greeenorg

Explosion Hits Chemical Factory in Spain's Tarragona Province - https://t.co/sPgzQA4VIr 4 minutes ago

thierryd

Explosion hits chemical factory in Spain's #Tarragona province https://t.co/k7fwTAZ9DB 15 minutes ago

7Dnews

#BreakingNews | Catalonia's civil defense agency said that an explosion at a factory in the province of Tarragona h… https://t.co/WZAPFHh7oA 18 minutes ago

ReutersWorld

A factory explosion that's likely the result of a chemical accident has caused a fire in Tarragona, Spain, Cataloni… https://t.co/2KkaQbewpS 28 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Explosion hits chemical factory in Spain's Tarragona province https://t.co/T3P3b83J7n 37 minutes ago

