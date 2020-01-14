Global  

Explosion hits chemical factory in Spain's Tarragona province

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Catalonia's civil defense agency said on Tuesday that an explosion at a factory in the province of Tarragona has caused a fire, adding it was probably the result of a chemical accident.
News video: Dramatic moment massive fireball breaks out of Chinese chemical factory during huge explosion

Dramatic moment massive fireball breaks out of Chinese chemical factory during huge explosion 01:20

 A massive fireball broke out of a chemical factory in southern China during a huge explosion on January 14.

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain [Video]Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:34Published

Seven killed in firework factory explosion in south China [Video]Seven killed in firework factory explosion in south China

A firework factory exploded leaving at least seven people dead in south China. The video, filmed in the city of Liuyang in Hunan Province on December 4, shows a plume of smoke rising up into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Chemical factory in Spain's Tarragona on fire after blast

Fire broke out on Tuesday at a chemical factory in the Tarragona province of northeast Spain, most likely as a result of a chemical accident, Catalonia's civil...
Reuters

Eight dead in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra

At least eight persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, police officials...
IndiaTimes


WeatherTV1

Weather TV RT @ReutersWorld: A factory explosion that's likely the result of a chemical accident has caused a fire in Tarragona, Spain, Catalonia's ci… 1 minute ago

