Parkland football team to run plays on Super Bowl field

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — The football team at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting will get a taste of what it’s like to play in the Super Bowl. Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team will be stand-ins as the network tests camera angles for the live broadcast. […]
