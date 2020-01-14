News coverage of Australian bushfires highlight Murdoch family rift on climate
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () The younger son and daughter-in-law of News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Corporation Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch took aim at both organizations' coverage of climate change, widely viewed as a contributing factor to the Australian bushfires, in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday.
