Trump impeachment trial set to begin in Senate within days, McConnell says
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the Republican-led body on Wednesday, as expected. The trial will begin on 21 January, he said.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.