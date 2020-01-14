Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment trial set to begin in Senate within days, McConnell says

Independent Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the Republican-led body on Wednesday, as expected. The trial will begin on 21 January, he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

What We Know About The Impeachment Managers For Trump's Senate Trial [Video]What We Know About The Impeachment Managers For Trump's Senate Trial

This select group of Democratic lawmakers will make the case to senators for why President Trump should be removed from office.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial should begin next week, McConnell says

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
CBC.ca

No sign of end to standoff over Trump impeachment trial

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday there would be no haggling with the Democratic-led House of Representatives over the rules...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldNPRCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.