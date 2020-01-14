Trump impeachment trial set to begin in Senate within days, McConnell says

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the Republican-led body on Wednesday, as expected. The trial will begin on 21 January, he said. 👓 View full article



