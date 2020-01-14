Global  

Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing review of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to push back against "the most brutal and pervasive oppression China has seen in decades" in its 2020 annual report.
News video: Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong 01:03

 Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization&apos;s world human rights report, with a focus on China. Ash Rowe reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director [Video]Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Kenneth Roth says he was barred from entering Hong Kong. He was set to release a report critical of China&apos;s human rights record.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Mysterious virus sickens dozens in central China [Video]Mysterious virus sickens dozens in central China

WUHAN, CHINA — A mysterious strain of viral pneumonia has affected 59 people in Wuhan, China since mid-December 2019, China Daily reports. The cause of the infection has yet to be..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Human Rights Watch report blasts China, urges international community to push back

In an annual report, Human Rights Watch released a scathing review of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to push back against "the...
CBC.ca

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of new report launch

The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organization's latest world report...
Reuters

