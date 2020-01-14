Global  

European Countries Trigger Diplomatic Provision Of Iran Nuclear Deal

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London, about European countries' actions around the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
News video: U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal 01:02

 U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018. Though expected, the implications of the move have deepened due to...

Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute [Video]Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

France, Britain, and Germany have triggered a mechanism that puts the Iran nuclear deal into dispute, which if no resolution is reached, could lead to a return to the U.N. sanctions it lifted. Lucy..

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime [Video]Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanismParis/London: Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on...
WorldNews

UK open to broader Iran deal that tackles destabilising behaviour: Raab

Britain is willing to work with the United States and European partners to build a broader initiative which would address not just Iran's nuclear ambitions but...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndependentReuters

