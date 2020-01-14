Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSpike Lee will be the first black president of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. The festival called him a "pioneer" who has "paved the way for a new generation of African-American directors."



Organizers announced on Tuesday that Lee will be awarding the Palme d'Or at the 73rd annual festival this year.



