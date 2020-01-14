Global  

Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

Newsy Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film FestivalWatch VideoSpike Lee will be the first black president of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. The festival called him a "pioneer" who has "paved the way for a new generation of African-American directors."

Organizers announced on Tuesday that Lee will be awarding the Palme d'Or at the 73rd annual festival this year.

In...
News video: Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival 01:19

 The 62-year-old director will be awarding the Palme d'Or at the 73rd annual festival later this year.

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president [Video]Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury [Video]Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published


Spike Lee is first black filmmaker to lead Cannes festival jury

The acclaimed director said he was "honored to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named President of the Cannes Jury."
CBS News

Spike Lee becomes first black Cannes jury head

The cult filmmaker of Do the Right Thing says he's "shocked, happy, surprised and proud".
BBC News

