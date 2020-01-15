Global  

Iran: Protests Spread Across The Country Against The Supreme Leader – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
On Sunday and Saturday, for two consecutive days people of Iran, and students at different universities took to the streets, protesting the downing of the Ukrainian passenger airplane by the IRGC.  

The protesters were targeting the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and calling for the overthrow of the regime by...
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State&apos;s special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran&apos;s supreme leader..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Iran Supreme Leader Delivers Rare Sermon, Defends Military Force [Video]Iran Supreme Leader Delivers Rare Sermon, Defends Military Force

The speech comes a little over a week after the country launched missile strikes on two air bases housing U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran: Protesters Across The Country Target Supreme Leader In Outrage Over Plane Downing – OpEd

Targeting a Ukrainian passenger jet with a missile fired by IRGS Air Force anti-aircraft weapon that killed 176 passengers was a crime against humanity. This...
Eurasia Review

Iran's supreme leader slams 'American clowns who lie'

Iran's supreme leader slams 'American clowns who lie'Iran's supreme leader has hit back against criticism of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards after they admitted to accidentally downing a plane, triggering...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesNewsyReuters

