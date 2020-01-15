Iran: Protests Spread Across The Country Against The Supreme Leader – OpEd
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () On Sunday and Saturday, for two consecutive days people of Iran, and students at different universities took to the streets, protesting the downing of the Ukrainian passenger airplane by the IRGC.
The protesters were targeting the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and calling for the overthrow of the regime by...
In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.
Iran's supreme leader has hit back against criticism of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards after they admitted to accidentally downing a plane, triggering... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.com •IndiaTimes •Newsy •Reuters
