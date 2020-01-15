Global  

India: Court Agrees To Review Dalit Christian Plea

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
By Bijay Kumar Minj

India’s Supreme Court has agreed to examine a petition calling for Dalit Christians to be afforded the same social benefits given to Dalit people from other religions and has informed the federal government about the matter.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the National Council of Dalit...
