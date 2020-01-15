FOX Illinois Being bold paid off for new “Jeopardy!” mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn't for his opponents. https://t.co/kEOaIGzexl 5 minutes ago BakersfieldNow Jennings won his third match in the contest televised on Tuesday, an event that's been a prime-time hit for ABC. He… https://t.co/oCsC4azMxM 19 minutes ago KHQA News Ken Jennings won his third match in the @Jeopardy “Greatest of all Time” contest, an event that's been a prime-time… https://t.co/ZXg7ULid1h 33 minutes ago ShawnCathcart #MediaMemes: For 'Jeopardy' fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest https://t.co/303nerZqdr 50 minutes ago Keith Evans For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest https://t.co/bRUgOHLTSa 55 minutes ago Cleavon Hall RT @NBCNewYork: A big, bold bet paid off for one of the "Jeopardy!" Greatest of All-Time contestants, while backfiring for another https://… 1 hour ago NBC New York A big, bold bet paid off for one of the "Jeopardy!" Greatest of All-Time contestants, while backfiring for another https://t.co/KBFgH2YYyD 1 hour ago The Breaking News Headlines For 'Jeopardy' fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest https://t.co/srC1hEvhhs https://t.co/PB0ucbzy7Y 1 hour ago