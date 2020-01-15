For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Being bold paid off for new “Jeopardy!” mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn’t for his opponents. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time” contest televised on Tuesday, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. He pocketed $1 million by dispatching James Holzhauer, who won […]
Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..