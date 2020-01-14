Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren invokes Obama and JFK to counter Sanders claim women can't win presidency

Independent Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fellow progressives Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have sparred on the debate stage in Iowa over the issue of electability, with the Massachusetts senator invoking the likes of Barack Obama and John F Kennedy to argue that America can elect a woman president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt [Video]Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt of up to $50,000 dollars by using the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election [Video]Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election On Jan. 13, Elizabeth Warren released a statement in regard to the recent news surrounding a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders denies report saying he told Warren a woman can't win the presidency

There are reports that during a private meeting in 2018, Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't win the presidency. Sanders called the report...
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren 'disappointed' at Bernie Sanders' campaign attacking her for having 'highly educated, affluent' supporters

Sanders campaign has not denied authenticity of campaign script in Iowa, but Vermont senator claims reaction is 'media blowup'
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.