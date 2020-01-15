Biden, Sanders spar over war in final debate before primaries

The Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.

Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden's 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and...

Bernie Hammers Biden on Iraq War at CNN Debate: 'I Did Everything I Could' to Stop It, You Didn't Senator Bernie Sanders kicked off CNN's Democratic 2020 Debate in Iowa by tearing into former Vice President Joe Biden and his support for the War in Iraq.

