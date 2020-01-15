Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Biden, Sanders spar over war in final debate before primaries

CTV News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden's 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and...
Reuters

Bernie Hammers Biden on Iraq War at CNN Debate: ‘I Did Everything I Could’ to Stop It, You Didn’t

Senator *Bernie Sanders* kicked off CNN's Democratic 2020 Debate in Iowa by tearing into former Vice President *Joe Biden* and his support for the War in Iraq.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.