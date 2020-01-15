Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

INSTEX Fails To Support EU-Iran Trade As Nuclear Accord Falters

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
By Alexandra Brzozowski

(EurActiv) — Three European powers, France, Britain and Germany, informed the EU on Tuesday (14 January) that they are triggering a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations of the deal by Tehran.

“We have been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions…but to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread [Video]Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread

Against the backdrop of the U.S. drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 215 nuclear accord. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.