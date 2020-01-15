U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018. Though expected, the implications of the move have deepened due to...
Watch VideoThe international deal constraining Iran's nuclear program is still technically in effect — but it's been rendered almost entirely irrelevant by... Newsy Also reported by •WorldNews •Reuters India •News24 •Reuters •MENAFN.com
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Experts Plead For Preventing Collapse Of Iran Nuclear Deal https://t.co/V8NGpVJEFk 1 hour ago
Eurasia Review Experts Plead For Preventing Collapse Of Iran Nuclear Deal https://t.co/6yLoS2LHqc https://t.co/jNPDRwf2C4 1 hour ago