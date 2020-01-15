Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Turkish Constitutional Court on Wednesday issued a detailed version of last month's ruling that a more than two-year block on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia in Turkey was a violation of freedom of expression.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey ban on Wikipedia set to be lifted after court ruling issued

Turkey's ban on online encyclopedia Wikipedia is set to be lifted after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

erkanguntore

I Have a Dream RT @aylajean: Turkey's Official Gazette publishes top court ruling that struck down nationwide block of @Wikipedia, which means ban should… 8 minutes ago

suspiciouswolf

H. İSMAİL KAYA RT @TRTWorldNow: Turkish Constitutional Court issues detailed ruling that says block on access to Wikipedia in Turkey is a rights violation 14 minutes ago

aylajean

Ayla Jean Yackley Turkey's Official Gazette publishes top court ruling that struck down nationwide block of @Wikipedia, which means b… https://t.co/k1b3P4tiqi 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation https://t.co/w8lL9ZBgYZ 4 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Turkey Issues Detailed Ruling on Wikipedia Rights Violation - https://t.co/qQVOZsywcg 4 hours ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation: The Turkish Constitutional… https://t.co/MPK55OEWHW 4 hours ago

trendfeed_de

Trendfeed Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation https://t.co/4OnnkgGJTA https://t.co/2ShSwcVqy7 4 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation https://t.co/vFLAVUO9KG https://t.co/VxpNEFn0xW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.