The US Is Losing Control Over The Middle East – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
It is a common perception that any motive of the United States would be conspiracy, and it is even more so in the Middle East. Nothing is further from the truth. Since the presidentship of George H. W. Bush, the U.S. took 30 years to build its order in the Middle East, but this system is now disintegrating. Through tracking...
News video: Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment

Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment 01:45

 As tensions rise in the Middle East, around 100 Army Reserve soldiers from the Special Troops Battalion, 89th Sustainment Brigade, prepare to deploy.

