Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally [Video]Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally

President Donald Trump took to the stage at Milwaukee in Wisconsin for his campaign rally on Tuesday (January 14) night and jumped straight to the topic of killing Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal [Video]U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump agrees with UK’s Johnson on replacing Obama-era Iranian deal

President Trump late Tuesday tweeted his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's idea to scrap the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and replaced it with a new...
FOXNews.com

UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure...
Reuters


Tweets about this

pudding2312

Tiger Girl U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a “Trump dea… https://t.co/fHVo3ubv2j 21 minutes ago

mywaypress

mywaypress Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran https://t.co/s12vydreRE 26 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Trump agrees with British Prime Minister Johnson on a ‘Trump deal’ for Iran https://t.co/pttQQHgQnG 30 minutes ago

VulcanPrincess6

Connie AscanioAncona RT @AlArabiya_Eng: US President Donald Trump says he agrees with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a “Trump deal” shou… 33 minutes ago

1389Mardavij

Mardavij.1389 RT @ReutersIran: Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran https://t.co/39v4N1V98h 41 minutes ago

mediat_biz

mediat XEX business Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran https://t.co/UkQacxRzeT global reuters https://t.co/cxhF6mL1oM 43 minutes ago

ReutersIran

Reuters Iran Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran https://t.co/39v4N1V98h 56 minutes ago

livvystar

Olivia Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran - Reuters https://t.co/3uegzVXEh3 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.