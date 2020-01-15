Global  

Analysis: Winners and losers from Iowa Democratic debate

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Analysis: Winners and losers from Iowa Democratic debateThe Democratic presidential candidates took part Tuesday in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses in just less than three weeks.The field was the smallest yet, with just six candidates qualifying in the fast-winnowing field....
News video: CNN's Van Jones Sums Up Democratic Debate as 'Dispiriting,' with No Evidence to Defeat President Trump

CNN's Van Jones Sums Up Democratic Debate as 'Dispiriting,' with No Evidence to Defeat President Trump 00:46

 CNN’s Van Jones’ summation of the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses has conservatives sharing his views on social media including the Republican National Committee. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa [Video]President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa

As Democrats prepare for their last debate before primary voting begins, President Donald Trump is in a nearby battleground state rallying his supporters.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:19Published


Who were the winners and losers in the January Democratic debate?

This was the final plea candidates got to make to voters on a national stage before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.
USATODAY.com

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders clash at Iowa Democratic debate

After the debate, video footage showed Warren declining to shake Sanders' hand and the pair exchanging what seemed to be tense words. 
Brisbane Times

