Turkey ban on Wikipedia set to be lifted after court ruling issued

Rauf Fikret RT @ealshafei: In a milestone moment for ensuring freedom of expression and access to knowledge around the world, the block of @Wikipedia i… 5 minutes ago 💖🇮🇳जय हिंद🇮🇳🤚🏻💖 RT @Gadgets360: Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years https://t.co/MEpkKQ2wpw https://t.co/pQcalCTxS4 34 minutes ago brucemills Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted https://t.co/L70jRX0HtP via Bruce Mills https://t.co/hldW11RWYk 44 minutes ago Bernardo Rodríguez RT @zamorinix: #Turkey ban on #Wikipedia lifted after Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of free… 1 hour ago R’nalytics Wikipedia ban lifted by Turkey after court rules 2-year block 'violates freedom of expression' Turkey's ban on Wiki… https://t.co/ZYCztaYxSJ 2 hours ago Tim Reichardt RT @Wikipedia: (All that said: we understand that the block is being lifted *gradually*. If you are not yet able to access Wikipedia in Tur… 2 hours ago Scowling Owl RT @cdeloire: #Turkey @RSF_inter welcomes a victory for freedom of expression after a Turkish court has lifted on Wednesday a ban on Wikipe… 2 hours ago Dr. sonam sharma Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years https://t.co/BPiBnxlaQ6 2 hours ago