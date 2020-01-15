Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Turkey ban on Wikipedia set to be lifted after court ruling issued

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Turkey's ban on online encyclopedia Wikipedia is set to be lifted after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver police stop enforcing camping ban while city appeals court ruling [Video]Denver police stop enforcing camping ban while city appeals court ruling

The city of Denver is appealing a court ruling that found its urban camping ban to be unconstitutional.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Hong Kong police to stop enforcing anti-mask law after court ruling [Video]Hong Kong police to stop enforcing anti-mask law after court ruling

Hong Kong Police have announced they will stop enforcing the anti-mask law after the High Court struck down the ban. A ruling issued on Monday said that the ban infringes on fundamental rights more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year...
Reuters

Turkey lifts more than 2-year block of Wikipedia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Wednesday lifted its more than two-year ban on accessing Wikipedia, weeks after the country's highest court ruled that the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raufabasquliyev

Rauf Fikret RT @ealshafei: In a milestone moment for ensuring freedom of expression and access to knowledge around the world, the block of @Wikipedia i… 5 minutes ago

ThirupathiINC

💖🇮🇳जय हिंद🇮🇳🤚🏻💖 RT @Gadgets360: Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years https://t.co/MEpkKQ2wpw https://t.co/pQcalCTxS4 34 minutes ago

brucemills

brucemills Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted https://t.co/L70jRX0HtP via Bruce Mills https://t.co/hldW11RWYk 44 minutes ago

berrodma

Bernardo Rodríguez RT @zamorinix: #Turkey ban on #Wikipedia lifted after Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of free… 1 hour ago

rnalytics

R’nalytics Wikipedia ban lifted by Turkey after court rules 2-year block 'violates freedom of expression' Turkey's ban on Wiki… https://t.co/ZYCztaYxSJ 2 hours ago

tim_reichardt

Tim Reichardt RT @Wikipedia: (All that said: we understand that the block is being lifted *gradually*. If you are not yet able to access Wikipedia in Tur… 2 hours ago

MobyPaul

Scowling Owl RT @cdeloire: #Turkey @RSF_inter welcomes a victory for freedom of expression after a Turkish court has lifted on Wednesday a ban on Wikipe… 2 hours ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years https://t.co/BPiBnxlaQ6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.