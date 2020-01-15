US Debt Got Us Hooked On Petrodollars And On Saudi Arabia – OpEd Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By Ryan McMaken*



The Iranian regime and the Saudi Arabian regime are longtime enemies, with both vying for control of the Persian Gulf region. Part of the conflict stems from religious differences — differences between Shia and Sunni muslim groups. But much of the conflict stems from mundane desires to establish regional... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this