Delta jet dumps fuel on California school playground
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles area, leaving 20 students and several adults with minor injuries. Delta Flight 89 took off from Los Angeles en route to Shanghai on Tuesday and was forced to turn back due to engine trouble, a Delta spokesperson...
A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...
CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities will investigate why an airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel over a densely populated area of Southern... Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •TIME •NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris Bautista RT @Reuters: Delta flight dumps fuel on L.A. school, 26 treated for minor injuries https://t.co/5wWjRkHzbh https://t.co/mH1OLGtTF4 30 seconds ago