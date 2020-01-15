Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delta jet dumps fuel on California school playground

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles area, leaving 20 students and several adults with minor injuries. Delta Flight 89 took off from Los Angeles en route to Shanghai on Tuesday and was forced to turn back due to engine trouble, a Delta spokesperson...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess 00:35

 A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over L.A. County Schools, Injuring At Least 50 [Video]Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over L.A. County Schools, Injuring At Least 50

Delta and LAX said the plane &quot;conducted an emergency fuel release while in flight&quot; and later landed safely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure [Video]Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure

School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delta flight dumps fuel on California school playground, 26 treated for minor injuries

A Delta Airlines jet making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school in the flight path...
France 24 Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersNew Zealand HeraldSeekingAlphaDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comMediaiteSeattle TimesCTV News

FAA investigating Delta jet fuel-dumping on schoolkids

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities will investigate why an airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel over a densely populated area of Southern...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTIMENYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chris_bautista

Chris Bautista RT @Reuters: Delta flight dumps fuel on L.A. school, 26 treated for minor injuries https://t.co/5wWjRkHzbh https://t.co/mH1OLGtTF4 30 seconds ago

BeautyAndrew3

Beauty Andrew Okponya RT @CBSEveningNews: NEW: Dozens of school children in Southern California were doused with jet fuel on Tuesday as a Delta jet made an emerg… 1 minute ago

brett17016b

Brett Himmelreich RT @CBSNews: Delta jet dumps fuel over Southern California, sickening dozens of schoolkids and adults https://t.co/z0L32MC22y https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

dollidancer

Di Shaw RT @shiradotnet: Delta Airlines flight 89 dumped fuel just before an emergency landing today at LAX (Los Angeles airport). The fuel was du… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.