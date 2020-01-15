Global  

Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox sack manager for role in Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager [Video]Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch..

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora...
Reuters

Red Sox sack manager Cora for 'sign-stealing' role

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.
BBC News


