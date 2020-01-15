Global  

Putin proposes sweeping constitutional changes switching power to parliament, ahead of his post-presidency era

Independent Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin has proposed a flurry of constitutional changes in what appear to be a new settlement for him to stay on after his presidential term expires in 2024.
News video: Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News

Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News 01:18

 In a shocking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set off changes that are designed to clear the way for him to extend his 20-year presidential rule and also give him sweeping powers. On Wednesday night, the Russian govt resigned so that Putin can carry out constitutional changes that shifts...

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension [Video]Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday...

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev [Video]Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new..

Putin shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 as cabinet steps aside

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes on Wednesday that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency,...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in Russia

Putin fast-tracks effort to extend his rule in RussiaMOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday fast-tracked work on constitutional changes that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

