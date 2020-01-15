Global  

EU court adviser: data privacy laws should apply in national security cases

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The European Court of Justice should uphold its 2016 decision that personal data cannot be seized and held indiscriminately by governments even on national security grounds, the court's advocate general said in an opinion on Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mass surveillance for national security does conflict with EU privacy rights, court advisor suggests

Mass surveillance regimes in the UK, Belgium and France which require bulk collection of digital data for a national security purpose may be at least partially...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Reuters

EU legal opinion: mass data retention at odds with EU law

BRUSSELS (AP) — A legal adviser at the European Union’s highest court said Wednesday that the bloc’s data protection rules should prevent member states...
Seattle Times

