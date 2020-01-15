Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China 01:04

 Let's talk about the trade deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal [Video]US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

Financial Focus: China trade deal. fake steak [Video]Financial Focus: China trade deal. fake steak

Financial Focus for Jan. 13, 2020: China trade deal. fake steak. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is...
NPR Also reported by •Energy DailyFXstreet.comReuters IndiaSmartBriefReutersRIA Nov.

China trade deal details protections for American firms

As part of the agreement, China has promised to punish Chinese firms that infringe on or steal corporate trade secrets and refrain from directing Chinese...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

deniseteqwe

Denise Thompson RT @Dallas_TXGirl: Today @realDonaldTrump will sign phase one deal with China. In comparison @SpeakerPelosi is sending over articles of im… 9 seconds ago

tomthehack

Tom Hussain RT @TheEconomist: China and America are set to sign a “phase one” trade deal today. On “The Intelligence” @SoumayaKeynes explains just how… 42 seconds ago

Dallas_TXGirl

Lisa Today @realDonaldTrump will sign phase one deal with China. In comparison @SpeakerPelosi is sending over articles… https://t.co/hi0GdNbCOD 49 seconds ago

ZamrzlaMike

mike zamrzla RT @tammytabby: Trump, Chinese vice premier to sign 'Phase One' trade deal but details still a mystery- https://t.co/xeWJZBteOJ 1 minute ago

vinaleekha1

Vina Leekha RT @IndoPac_Info: On Monday night, meanwhile, the United States removed China from a list of currency manipulators, a sign that the relatio… 2 minutes ago

phvanbelleghem

VanbelleghemPH US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal @AJENews https://t.co/Ux5efEFxnL 3 minutes ago

WildMan247356

Jason Kendall 🐺 RT @WSJ: The U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal today designed to ease the past two years of trade tensions between t… 3 minutes ago

fightthefluff

Brenneman Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place -- "MOST TARIFFS REMAIN IN PLACE." HOW… https://t.co/woYJxTP6T2 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.