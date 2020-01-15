Global  

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.
 Firefighters collaborate with park services to protect pines from dinosaur period

