Some people in the Philippines are reportedly defying a mandatory evacuation order, even as experts warn of a massive eruption as soon as today. Drone footage shows the Taal Volcano now looks less active, but the danger below the surface still points to a serious threat. Ramy Inocencio reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published 20 hours ago Caring Filipino woman hand sews hundreds of masks for volcanic ashfall victims A mother from the Philippines has made hundreds of hand-sewn masks to give away to those affected by ashfall the Taal Volcano eruption after shops sold out. Rosalina Mantuano, 50, runs a small.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:46Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Philippines volcano eruption: Flights cancelled due to ash plume Evacuations are underway after the Taal volcano's eruption, although there have been no reports of casualties or major damage.

The Age 2 days ago



Lava begins to spew from Philippines volcano Lava has begun spewing from a volcano in the Philippines as authorities warn of “an imminent hazardous eruption”. The Taal volcano began to erupt in the...

WorldNews 2 days ago



