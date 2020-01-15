Global  

Former Pope Benedict cited as co-author on celibacy book, stirring controversy at Vatican

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The co-author of a new book on celibacy, out Wednesday in France, is former Pope Benedict. Although Benedict has now asked that his name be removed, the book comes as Pope Francis weighs a critical decision on what is a fundamental issue for Catholics. Seth Doane reports.
News video: Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate 01:04

 Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book [Video]Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope Francis' remarks.

Duration: 02:17

Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy [Video]Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy.

Duration: 00:34


Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed from book on priest celibacy

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a new book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary says, in the latest twist in a...
CBC.ca

Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of 'two popes'

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his...
Reuters


