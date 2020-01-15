Former Pope Benedict cited as co-author on celibacy book, stirring controversy at Vatican
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The co-author of a new book on celibacy, out Wednesday in France, is former Pope Benedict. Although Benedict has now asked that his name be removed, the book comes as Pope Francis weighs a critical decision on what is a fundamental issue for Catholics. Seth Doane reports.
Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.