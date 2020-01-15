Global  

Scientists hope to revive near-extinct northern white rhino in Kenya

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Scientists working to save the northern white rhinoceros from extinction plan to implant its artificially developed embryos in another, more abundant rhino subspecies in Kenya later this year, researchers and government officials said on Wednesday.
