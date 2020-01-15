Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heartbreaking photos show dogs and horses being rescued after Taal volcano eruption

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The nation's disaster response team said that at least 30,000 people fled their homes that surrounded the country's second most active volcano Monday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines [Video]Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines

Footage shows volunteers rescue ponies that were covered in ash and trapped within the danger zone of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. Rescuers were able to take five ponies to safety in a small..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava [Video]Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Risking lives to rescue horses in Philippine volcano 'no man's land'

Balete, Philippines (AFP) Jan 15, 2020 The horses were still caked in grey ash as they stepped off the boat, lucky beneficiaries of a risky rescue mission to...
Terra Daily

Terrifying Photos Of Taal Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Show Why 'State of Calamity' Was Declared

Terrifying Photos Of Taal Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Show Why 'State of Calamity' Was DeclaredThe Taal Volcano in the Philippines erupted Sunday, covering the area in ash and causing the suspension of flights and evacuations. To free up emergency funds,...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.